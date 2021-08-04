Dubai: A Britain’s maritime trade agency on Tuesday warned that a “potential hijack” was unfolding of a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations initially warned ships that an incident is “currently underway” off the coast of Fujairah. Hours later, the authorities said the incident was a “potential hijack,” but provided no further details. The circumstances continue to remain unclear.Also Read - Breaking: UAE Eases Restrictions For Indians, to Lift Ban on Transit Flights From Aug 5 | Details Here

Around the same time, Indian oil tanker Jag Pooja along with the other 3 ships broadcasted warnings that they had lost control of their steering. “The vessels oil tankers called Queen Ematha, the Golden Brilliant, Jag Pooja and Abyss announced around the same time via their Automatic Identification System trackers that they were not under command,” according to MarineTraffic.com. That typically means a vessel has lost power and can no longer steer.

At the same time, if they are in the same vicinity and in the same place, then very rarely that happens, said Ranjith Raja, an oil and shipping expert with data firm Refintiv. Not all the vessels would lose their engines or their capability to steer at the same time.”

One of the vessels later began moving.

An Oman Royal Air Force Airbus C-295MPA, a maritime patrol aircraft, flew in circles for hours over the waters, according to data from FlightRadar24.com.

Apparently responding to the incident, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called the recent maritime attacks in the Persian Gulf completely suspicious. He denied that Iran was involved.

The incident Tuesday comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as commercial shipping in the region has found itself caught in the crosshairs. Most recently, the US, the UK and Israel have blamed Iran for a drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman that killed two people. Iran has denied involvement.

Shipping authority Lloyd’s List and maritime intelligence firm Dryad Global both identified the vessel involved in the incident as Panama-flagged asphalt tanker Asphalt Princess. The vessel’s owner, listed as Emirati free zone-based Glory International, could not immediately be reached for comment late Tuesday.

The US military’s Mideast-based fifth Fleet and the British Defense Ministry also did not immediately return calls for comment. The Emirati government did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

From Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters it was too early for us to offer a judgement just yet about the events unfolding in the Gulf of Oman. But citing the recent assault on an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire that killed two crew members in nearby waters, Price said, We have seen a very disturbing pattern of belligerence from Iran, including belligerence in the maritime domain.

Last year, an oil tanker sought by the US over allegedly circumventing sanctions on Iran was hijacked off the Emirati coast in July, following months of tensions between Iran and the US. The vessel and its crew ended up in Iran, though Tehran never acknowledged the incident.

(With PTI inputs)