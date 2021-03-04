Auckland, New Zealand: A powerful earthquake of magnitude of 7.3 on Thursday struck off New Zealand’s North Island, causing tremors across the region. A tsunami alert has also been issued, India’s National Center for Seismology issued a statement. Also Read - Earthquake of 5.6 Magnitude Hits Grindavik in Iceland

According to updates, the epicentre of the earthquake was 414 km east (E) of Auckland, New Zealand. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the earthquake struck at 2:27 AM local time on Friday and was centred about 85 kilometers (52 miles) east of Te Aroroa, or 412 kilometers (256 mi) east of Auckland. It struck at a depth of roughly 81 kilometers (50 mi).

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 while New Zealand’s seismological agency GeoNet put it slightly lower at 7.2.

However, the details about the damage or casualties were not immediately available. New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it is currently assessing whether the earthquake could cause a tsunami.

On the other hand, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami alert for New Zealand. “Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km of the epicenter,” it said.