Panama City: A powerful earthquake measuring magnitude 6.8 on the Richter Scale struck Panama and Costa Rica on Wednesday afternoon. However, the earthquake was relatively far from the largest population centres and there were no immediate reports of damage.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the epicenter of the earthquake was off the Pacific coast of Panama and Costa Rica's shared border, about 30 miles south of Punta de Burica, Panama. It occurred at a depth of about six miles.

The tremor was not felt in Panama's capital, but there was shaking in some parts of western Panama and Costa Rica.

Although there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, authorities said they have begun inspecting structures.

(With inputs from AP)