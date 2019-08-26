The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has urged the government to recall its ambassador from the UAE after the Arab country conferred the Order of Zayed, its highest civilian award, on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to reports in the Pakistani media, PPP’s Central Executive Committee member Aurangzeb Barki said that the UAE’s friendly gesture towards India at a time when Kashmir was burning was totally uncalled for and against the norms of morality.

He termed UAE’s attitude towards India a failure of Pakistan’s foreign policy and an utter disregard for human rights violations in Kashmir.

“Never had Pakistan become so isolated in the comity of nations as it is today despite being the only Muslim country with nuclear weapons. Pakistan must recall its ambassador from UAE,” Barki said.

Barki also called upon Pakistani citizens to boycott UAE products and its national carrier Ittihad Airlines to show displeasure over its friendly gesture towards India.