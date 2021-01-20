New Delhi: For the first time since the election results, Donald Trump on Tuesday ‘prayed’ for success and extended best wishes to his successor and the 46th US President Joe Biden, who is set to be sworn in at 10:00 AM EST (8:30 PM IST) today. Addressing the nation in a farewell video message released by the White House, Trump said that now more than ever, Americans “must unify around our shared values and rise above partisan rancour to forge our common destiny”. Also Read - Breaking News January 20 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Chair All-Party Meet on January 30 Ahead of Budget 2021

In the pre-recorded video speech that lasted a little less than 20 minutes, Trump thanked Americans for the "great honour" and privilege he received as the President.

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck — a very important word," Trump said on the eve of his departure from the White House.

“As the world’s most powerful nation, America faces constant threats and challenges from abroad. But the greatest danger we face is a loss of confidence in ourselves, a loss of confidence in our national greatness. A nation is only as strong as its spirit. We are only as dynamic as our pride. We are only as vibrant as the faith that beats in the hearts of our people,” he said.

Trump further asserted that he was “especially proud to be the first President in decades who has started no new wars.

He also indicated that while he might be out of the White House, he will continue to have an active public life.

Notably, the outgoing president, 74, will leave for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. He, laong with wife Melania Trump, will not attend Biden’s oath-taking ceremony or participate in any of the traditional customs while handing over power to the next president.