New Delhi: A pregnant woman in Pakistan had reportedly nail hammered to her head after she was "guaranteed" the birth of a baby boy by a faith healer in doing so. A doctor was quoted as saying by news agency AFP that the pregnant woman reached hospital with a nail hammered into her head in Pakistan's Peshawar.

The woman arrived at the hospital in "immense pain" after she tried to remove the nail pierced into her head with pliers. "She was fully conscious, but was in immense pain," doctor Haider Khan was quoted as saying by AFP. The doctor said the woman, who had three daughters, said she was pregnant with another girl.

An X-ray report showed the two-inch-nail hammered into her forehead had missed her brain, according to the report. The woman had first informed the hospital staff that she had herself pierced the nail into her forehead after she was told to do so by a faith healer. Later, the woman said the faith healer had carried out the act, the report stated.

سوشل میڈیا پر خاتون کی تصویر وائرل سی سی پی او عباس احسن کےنوٹس پر ایس پی سٹی کافوری اقدام،متاثرہ خاتون کا ہسپتال انٹری ڈیٹا کی پوچھ گچھ کے لئے لیڈی ریڈنگ ہسپتال پہنچ گئے،ہسپتال انتظامیہ سے ملاقات کی کمپیوٹر انٹری سمیت سی سی ٹی وی فوٹیج سے بھی متاثرہ خاتون کی شناخت کا عمل جاری pic.twitter.com/B1uHMRS9Cx — Capital City Police Peshawar (@PeshawarCCPO) February 8, 2022

Meanwhile, police in Peshawar said a probe is underway in connection to the incident.