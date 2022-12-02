Premarital Sex to be Punishable in THIS Country Soon. Deets Here

Premarital sex punishable in Indonesia: The proposed criminal law overhaul could affect millions in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country, including heterosexual couples who might face jail for having sex outside wedlock or having an affair.

Jakarta/Indonesia: Indonesian Parliament is set to pass a Draft Criminal Code (RKUHP) that will penalise premarital sex, with up to one-year of punishment in jail. Though an official date is yet to be announced, the new legislation is expected to pass in the Parliament in the coming days. “We’re proud to have a criminal code that’s in line with Indonesian values,” Indonesia’s deputy justice minister, Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, was quoted by Reuters as saying.

The proposed criminal law overhaul could affect millions in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country, including heterosexual couples who might face jail for having sex outside wedlock or having an affair. But there are also fears it could punish the Southeast Asian nation’s small LGBT community as gay marriage is not allowed in Indonesia.

“Anyone who has intercourse with someone who is not their husband or wife shall be punished for adultery with a maximum imprisonment of 1 (one) year or a maximum fine of category II,” reads article 413, paragraph 1.

The new rule will come into effect if there is a complaint from the husband or wife of the perpetrator of adultery or the parents of their children who are not bound by marriage.