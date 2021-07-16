Berlin: The World Health Organisation Chief has acknowledged it was premature to rule out a potential link between the COVID-19 pandemic and a laboratory leak, stating that he is asking China to be more transparent as scientists search for the origins of the coronavirus. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there had been a premature push to rule out the theory that the virus might have escaped from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan – undermining WHO’s own March report, which concluded that a laboratory leak was extremely unlikely.Also Read - World is in Early Stages Of Covid-19 Third Wave: WHO Warns Amid Delta Variant Surge

I was a lab technician myself, I’m an immunologist, and I have worked in the lab, and lab accidents happen, Tedros said.

Tedros further said getting access to raw data had been a challenge for the international team that traveled to China earlier this year to investigate the source of COVID-19. The first human cases were identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Tedros told reporters that the UN health agency based in Geneva is asking actually China to be transparent, open and cooperate, especially on the information, raw data that we asked for at the early days of the pandemic.

In recent months, the idea that the pandemic started somehow in a laboratory and perhaps involved an engineered virus has gained traction, especially with President Joe Biden ordering a review of US intelligence to assess the possibility in May.

China has struck back aggressively, arguing that attempts to link the origins of COVID-19 to a lab are politically motivated and has suggested that the outbreak might have started abroad. At WHO’s annual meeting of health ministers in the spring, China said that the future search for COVID-19’s origins should continue in other countries.

Most scientists suspect that the coronavirus originated in bats, but the exact route by which it first jumped into people – via an intermediary animal or in some other way – has not yet been determined. It typically takes decades to narrow down the natural source of an animal virus like Ebola or SARS. Tedros said that checking what happened, especially in our labs, is important to nailing down if the pandemic had any laboratory links.

(With PTI inputs)