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Prepared to make sacrifices rather than surrender to US and Israel: Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem

‘Prepared to make sacrifices rather than surrender to US and Israel’: Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem

The Secretary-General lauded the valour of his fighters, stating that they have authored magnificent epics of heroism, honour, patriotism, and dignity.

(Image: www.france24.com)

New Delhi: Amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict linked to Iran, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has issued a significant statement. He declared that the Lebanese resistance movement has chosen the path of confrontation rather than surrender. He emphasized that their forces are fully prepared to make limitless sacrifices to counter the U.S.-Israeli agenda. According to a report by Iran’s state-run channel, Press TV, the Hezbollah chief characterized the current crisis as an existential struggle for Lebanon’s territorial integrity and its future.

What Did Sheikh Naim Qassem Say?

In his statement, Qassem argued that Lebanon currently stands at a critical juncture. According to him, the country faces two options: either surrender—thereby forfeiting its land, dignity, sovereignty, and the future of coming generations—or engage in an inevitable confrontation to staunchly resist occupation. He asserted that the active policy of resistance has denied the Israeli adversary any opportunity to launch a surprise attack and has effectively eliminated all pretexts for further incursions. In this context, the Secretary-General lauded the valour of his fighters, stating that they have authored magnificent epics of heroism, honour, patriotism, and dignity.

‘Greater Israel’

He also commended the displaced Lebanese citizens who have embraced the path of sacrifice and resistance to secure an honourable future for their homeland. The central theme of Qassem’s statement is the alleged expansionist agenda of a ‘Greater Israel.’ He warned that this “dangerous U.S.-Israeli project” seeks to establish regional hegemony stretching from the Euphrates River to the Nile—an ambition that encompasses Lebanon as well.

No Surrender: Sheikh Naim Qassem

According to the Hezbollah leader, Israeli aggression on Lebanese soil has been continuous since late 2024, and the Israeli adversary has repeatedly violated previous ceasefire agreements. Speaking on domestic policy, Qassem urged the Lebanese government to revoke measures that criminalize the Resistance. He warned that as long as the country remains under threat, a monopoly on weaponry would only hasten Lebanon’s collapse and advance the ‘Greater Israel’ agenda. For this reason, he firmly rejected any form of dialogue during active conflict, stating that negotiating with the Israeli adversary amidst an exchange of fire amounts to forced surrender.

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