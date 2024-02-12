President Biden Slams Donald Trump For Mocking Nikki Haley’s Military Husband

United States President Joe Biden hit back fore president Donald Trump for mocking party candidate Nikki Haley's husband. Biden said Trump believes the country's troops are 'suckers'.

Washington, DC: After facing continuous attacks from Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump, President Joe Biden hit back at him for mocking party candidate Nikki Haley’s husband. Biden stated that Trump believes the country’s troops are ‘suckers’ and added, ‘this guy wouldn’t know service to his country if it slapped him in the face. President Biden took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “The answer is that Major Haley is abroad, serving his country right now. We know he thinks our troops are “suckers,” but this guy wouldn’t know service to his country if it slapped him in the face.”

The answer is that Major Haley is abroad, serving his country right now. We know he thinks our troops are “suckers,” but this guy wouldn’t know service to his country if it slapped him in the face. https://t.co/6kXBPHfeK4 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 11, 2024

Notably, the US President’s statement came in response to the recent statement made by Trump on Saturday during a rally. “Where’s her (Nikki Haley’s) husband?” Trump said, adding, “‘Oh, he’s away, he’s away.’ What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband? Where is he? He’s gone,” he added, according to The Hill.

Major Michael Haley, Nikki Haley’s husband, was deployed to Africa in June 2023 with the South Carolina Army National Guard. She bid him farewell in a ceremony held in mid-June, attended by approximately 200 soldiers at The Citadel, a military college in Charleston.

Previously, Nikki Haley criticized Trump for comments he made about her husband, who serves in the military and is currently stationed abroad, as reported by The Hill.

“Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about,” Haley posted on X, adding, “Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief.”

“He’s always been my rock,” Haley said.

“We have both lived a life of service, and so when he goes off to deploy, my support is completely with him. If I happen to be running for president, his support is completely with me,” she added.

Haley and her husband have been together for more than 25 years, and he frequently attended her candidacy rallies. The former UN ambassador often discussed being married to a member of the armed forces; her husband joined the National Guard in the middle of the 2000s, The Hill reported.

During Haley’s first stint as governor of Palmetto State, he was initially sent overseas.

