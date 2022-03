New Delhi: President Joe Biden on Friday said US, along with its allies, will revoke permanent normal trade relations with Russia amid Ukraine invasion. “We are going to continue to squeeze Putin,” Joe Biden said in a press briefing.Also Read - SBI Increases Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits by 20-40 Basis Points. Check Revised Rates

Biden said "direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III" and everything should be done to prevent it.