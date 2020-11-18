New Delhi: US President Donald Trump fired Department of Homeland Security’s cyber chief Christopher Krebs who had rejected Trump’s election conspiracy theories and said that it was ‘the most secure in US history’. Trump announced the dismissal of the top official in a tweet Tuesday night. Also Read - PM Modi Speaks to US President-Elect Joe Biden; Discusses Covid-19, Climate Change & More

In a series of tweets, Trump wrote, “The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.” Also Read - Americans Are at Risk of Dying If Trump Continues to Refuse Coordination on COVID-19 Issues: Biden

He added, “The only thing secure about our 2020 Election was that it was virtually impenetrable by foreign powers. On that, the Trump Administration takes great credit. Unfortunately, the Radical Left Democrats, Dominion, and others, were perhaps more successful!” Also Read - 'Great Discoveries During My Watch': US President Trump Takes Credit For Moderna Vaccine

Within an hour after Trump’s tweet, Krebs tweeted from his personal Twitter account, “Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow. #Protect2020.”

According to a CNN report, Krebs had often quietly disputed the President’s repeated false claims about mail-in ballots but went out of his way to not get drawn into criticizing his boss for spreading lies.

Few days ago, officials who coordinated election cybersecurity trumpeted the Nov 3 election as the most secure in American history. They also added that they have no evidence that votes were compromised or altered in the presidential election and rejected President Trump’s claims of widespread fraud.

The statement by the cybersecurity officials served as a pointed rebuke to a president who continues to make unsubstantiated allegations of voting fraud while Trump’s legal team pursues multiple legal challenges in battleground states.