New Delhi: United States President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech. The event was broadcasted live to convince the American public the inoculations are safe. Notably, the US also received the shipment of Moderna vaccine, second to join in the nation’s arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - US President Donald Trump Presents Legion of Merit To Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A nurse practitioner at ChristianaCare hospital in Delaware administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to Biden on Monday afternoon. Also Read - Connecticut Nurse Becomes First Person to get Moderna Vaccine Shot Against COVID-19 in US

“Left’s good. You just go ahead anytime you’re ready,” he told the nurse practitioner who administered the vaccine, rolling up the sleeve of his black long-sleeve turtleneck and exposing his left arm. Also Read - European Union Grants Conditional Approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Vaccine For Emergency Use

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband are expected to receive their first shots next week.

Biden credited the Trump administration for its work on Operation Warp Speed, which helped to deliver a quick vaccine, The New York Times reported.

“The administration deserves some credit getting this off the ground,” he said. “I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine.”

However, President Donald Trump, who has been stewing about his election loss, has not received the vaccine shot yet. The White House has said he is still discussing timing with his doctors.

Biden became the latest in a string of US political leaders who have received the vaccine. Vice President Mike Pence received it publicly at a White House event Friday while other members of Congress have also received doses. (ANI)

Last week, top government officials joined the first Americans to be inoculated against COVID-19 as part of the largest vaccination campaign in the nation’s history.