President Murmu Conferred With Honorary Degree By University of Mauritius

President Draupadi Murmu Receives Honorary Doctorate From University Of Mauritius (Photo: X.com/ @MEAIndia)

Port Louis: President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday was conferred with the honorary degree of Doctor of Civil Law from the University of Mauritius. The President received this esteemed award as a testament to the depth of the bilateral connection between the two countries. President Murmu addressed the assembly during the formal ceremony, which took place at the University of Mauritius, and he had a powerful message for the young people of Mauritius.

Emphasis On Preserving Shared Cultural Heritage

She emphasized the value of keeping close links with India and urged young people to value and embrace their shared cultural heritage. In addition to stressing the need to preserve their rich history and make investments in a hopeful and bright future, President Murmu urged the young people of Mauritius to maintain their ties to India.

“A unique honor that demonstrates the depth of India-Mauritius ties! @UniOfMauritius awarded President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Civil Law. President Murmu encouraged Mauritian youth to stay connected with India to nourish their proud past and invest in their bright future” in her speech,” Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, posted on X (formerly Twitter).

What Is OCI Card?

The government of India on Monday authorized a special clause allowing the seventh generation of Indian-origin residents of Mauritius to apply for an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card.

The choice would enable the younger Indian-origin Mauritius nationals to re-establish their ties to their ancestral homeland.

“With reference to the ‘Khoon ka Rishta’ that I previously discussed, it gives me great pleasure to notify everyone that my government has recently authorized a unique provision that will allow Mauritians of Indian descent who are seventh generation to also be eligible for the Overseas Citizens of India card, generally known as the OCI card. This would allow a large number of younger Mauritians who are of Indian descent to become Indian citizens living abroad and re-establish ties with their ancestral homeland,” said President Murmu during Mauritius’ National Day festivities in Port Louis.

Developmental Initiatives Of Mauritius Assisted By India

The President also outlined development initiatives in Mauritius that have received assistance from India, stating that these initiatives demonstrate India’s commitment to Mauritius.

She emphasized the significant initiatives that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently started in Mauritius.

What Is Tete-A-Tete Meeting?

The goal of Monday’s “tete-a-tete” meeting between President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth of Mauritius was to explore strategies for enhancing the two countries’ bilateral ties.

As a special treat, President Murmu gave the PM of Mauritius a RuPay card.The RuPay card services were introduced on February 12th, 2018 in Mauritius. President Droupadi Murmu’s arrival in Mauritius is part of a three-day visit. President Murmu was greeted with full honors at the airport by Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

(With inputs from ANI)

