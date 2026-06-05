‘President Putin informed about Zelenskyy’s letter, reactions of various world leaders to it’: Kremlin

Zelenskyy suggested that such negotiations could be hosted by either Switzerland, Türkiye, or one of the Arab countries.

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Numerous peace initiatives have been attempted, yet all have ended in failure.

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has received and read the open letter sent by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin Informed About Zelenskyy’s Letter

According to Russia’s state news agency TASS, Peskov said during an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that President Putin had been informed about Zelenskyy’s letter as well as the reactions of various world leaders to it.

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In his open letter, Zelenskyy proposed ending the Russia-Ukraine war through direct dialogue. He stated, “Ukraine wants to end this war through direct talks between us and you. I propose a meeting.”

What Did Zelenskyy Say?

Zelenskyy suggested that such negotiations could be hosted by either Switzerland, Türkiye, or one of the Arab countries. He also proposed setting a specific date for the meeting and implementing a full ceasefire for the duration of the talks.

The Ukrainian president said that a genuine and comprehensive ceasefire could be the best starting point for meaningful negotiations. He added that recent developments involving Iran have made such efforts even more important.

‘Russia Hopes To Restart Negotiation Process’

Kremlin spokesperson Peskov said that Russia still hopes to restart the negotiation process. “We hope the current deadlock will eventually be broken and that new efforts at dialogue will begin,” he said. “We remain in contact with the American side through existing channels.”

Peskov also stressed that Russia is not refusing negotiations and that President Putin remains open to dialogue. He said, “If European countries abandon their policy of refusing dialogue with Russia, they only need to pick up the phone and start talking.”

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However, he acknowledged that the Ukraine conflict is extremely complex and that a solution will not be easy to achieve.

The international community continues to closely watch diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Zelenskyy’s proposal for direct talks and Putin’s reported willingness to engage in dialogue are being viewed as a potentially significant diplomatic opening.

(With IANS inputs)