Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called on all citizens who were ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward. The president assured that Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them and also urged Russians to come out and protest against the war. President Zelensky said, "For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine. We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defense with weapons in their hands."

We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defense with weapons in hands. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced martial law, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure and explosions are heard across the country. Zelenskyy said he had just talked to President Joe Biden and the U.S. was rallying international support for Ukraine. He urged Ukrainians to stay home and not to panic.

Russian president Putin, on the other hand, justified it all in a televised address, asserting the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a false claim the U.S. had predicted he would make as a pretext for an invasion.