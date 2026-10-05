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Presidential election in India today? Donald Trump claims 125 million people voted, confuses with Brazil

Donald Trump’s post came a day after the first round of presidential election was held in Brazil on Sunday.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: October 5, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
donald trump
Presidential election in India today? Donald Trump claims 125 million people voted, confuses with Brazil | Image: ANI

Trump Mistakes Brazil for India: United States President Donald Trump’s new gaffe has made headlines all over. This time, he mistook Brazil for India while talking about the South American country’s presidential election. He claimed that 125 million people had voted in the ‘first round’ of the presidential election in Brazil.

Taking to Truth Social, he wrote, “125 Million People voted today in the first round of India’s Presidential Election.” He then contrasted the supposed Indian election with voting in the US, claiming that results in cities such as Detroit and Philadelphia could take weeks to “calculate”.

Read more: 'A terrorist': Trump to co-pilot who stabbed Smit Machchhar mid-air on Flydubai plane

“Voting in America is CORRUPT!!!” Trump wrote at the end of the post, signing off as “President DJT”.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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