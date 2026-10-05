Presidential election in India today? Donald Trump claims 125 million people voted, confuses with Brazil

Donald Trump’s post came a day after the first round of presidential election was held in Brazil on Sunday.

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Presidential election in India today? Donald Trump claims 125 million people voted, confuses with Brazil | Image: ANI

Trump Mistakes Brazil for India: United States President Donald Trump’s new gaffe has made headlines all over. This time, he mistook Brazil for India while talking about the South American country’s presidential election. He claimed that 125 million people had voted in the ‘first round’ of the presidential election in Brazil.

Taking to Truth Social, he wrote, “125 Million People voted today in the first round of India’s Presidential Election.” He then contrasted the supposed Indian election with voting in the US, claiming that results in cities such as Detroit and Philadelphia could take weeks to “calculate”.

“Voting in America is CORRUPT!!!” Trump wrote at the end of the post, signing off as “President DJT”.