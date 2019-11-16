New Delhi: A new president will be elected on Saturday at 7:00 AM local time (01:30 GMT) in Sri Lanka amid religious tensions and increasing political polarisation.

As many as 15.9 million eligible voters will decide the future of the country that is still struggling with security issues after the Easter Sunday bombings, stated a report. It must be noted that Maithripala Sirisena who was elected as Sri Lanka’s President in the year 2015 is not seeking re-election this time.

Out of 35 candidates who are contesting in the elections, the top contenders include 70-year-old former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and 52-year-old ruling party candidate Sajith Premadasa. Anura Kumara Dissanayake from the National People’s Power (NPP) coalition is yet another strong candidate who is contesting in the polls.

More than 12,000 voting centres have been set up across the country for the Presidential election.