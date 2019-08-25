Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held bilateral talks with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. The meeting, which was the first between the two leaders since Johnson took charge as the British Prime Minister, lasted for 30 minutes.

Earlier, the two leaders had a telephonic conversation last week in which Prime Minister Modi congratulated Johnson for assuming charge as British Prime Minister, succeeding Theresa May in the office. During the same conversation, Modi had also raised with Johnson the issue of violent protests that took place outside the Indian mission by Pakistani and Khalistani groups on August 15, India’s Independence day.

An Indian govt readout said, “Prime Minister Modi drew attention to the challenges posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda, including by violent means. In this context, he referred to the violence and vandalism perpetrated by a large mob against the High Commission of India in London on the last Independence Day of India.”

The British Prime minister is reported to have regretted the incident and assured the safety of the Indian mission. Further, the UK also made it clear that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

A UK government readout on the same telephonic conversation said, “The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi discussed the current situation in Kashmir. The Prime Minister made clear that the UK views the issue of Kashmir is one for India and Pakistan to resolve bilaterally. He underlined the importance of resolving issues through dialogue.”

Earlier, London had also clarified that it did not support any statement from the United Nations Security Council during the closed-door consultative meet, which was called at the behest of China on 16th August in the backdrop of India removing the special status for the erstwhile state for Jammu and Kashmir.

The 2019 G7 summit is being held in the seaside town of Biarritz in southwestern France. It started on Saturday, August 24 and will end on Monday, August 26.