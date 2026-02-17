By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai for AI Summit; know key details
PM Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai for AI Summit
PM Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai for AI Summit
(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.