London: The Buckingham Palace on Friday confirmed that Britain's Prince Harry will relinquish his honorary military appointments and patronages after confirming to Queen Elizabeth II that he and wife Meghan Markle will not return as working royals.

"The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The palace also stated that the honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020 it was agreed the situation would be reviewed after a year. However, the palace made it clear that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.

The palace said Harry’s appointment as captain general of the Royal Marines and with other military groups would revert to Queen Elizabeth II. As per updates, the couple now live in California and are expecting their second child.

Buckingham Palace said the pair confirmed their latest decision to the Queen following conversations between Harry and members of the Royal Family.