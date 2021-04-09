New Delhi: Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died at the age of 99 on Friday, reports US media. Flags on landmark buildings in Britain were being lowered to half-mast as a period of national mourning was announced. Also Read - New York to London in 4 Hours On a Plane That Travels Faster Than Speed of Sound? Tantalizing Possibility

Prince Philip's health had been slowly deteriorating for some time. He announced he was stepping down from royal engagements in May 2017, joking that he could no longer stand up. He made a final official public appearance later that year during a Royal Marines parade on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, reports The Guardian.