London: The Buckingham Palace on Tuesday said that Queen Elizabeth II's 99-year-old husband Prince Philip will spend some more time in a London hospital where he is being treated for an unspecified condition. However, he is responding to the treatment well. "The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection," the statement from the Palace said.

However, the exact reason for Prince Philip's admission has not been disclosed but it had been confirmed earlier that it is not related to coronavirus.

The Palace also stated that the Duke is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days. Philip, who has been married to the queen for 73 years, was admitted to the private London hospital a week ago as a precautionary measure after he felt unwell.

Prince Edward, his youngest son, earlier said that his father was “a lot better…, and he’s looking forward to getting out. “So we keep our fingers crossed,” he added.

Prince William, Philip’s grandson, on Monday said that the duke was “OK” and being closely monitored by medical staff.

Earlier, the royal’s youngest son, Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex, told ‘Sky News’ that he had spoken to his father over the phone and that his father is “a lot better” a week after he was admitted to hospital.

The Duke, who turns 100 in June, was admitted to the same London hospital as a “precautionary measure” for treatment for a “pre-existing condition” in December 2019. He spent four nights in hospital at the time.