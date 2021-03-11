Prince William on Thursday defended the British royal family after his younger brother Harry and wife Meghan accused them of racism in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duke of Cambridge has said the royals are “very much not a racist family” in his first comments following Harry and Meghan’s interview. Speaking on a visit in east London, Prince William said he had not yet spoken to his brother but will do so. Also Read - Buckingham Palace Tries To Keep Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Interview Fallout Private

Buckingham Palace, on the other hand, is trying to keep things private as the fallout of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey continues to dominate headlines in the UK.

In a brief statement released in the wake of shocking revelations by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex around racist undertones within the royal ranks related to their son Archie’s mixed-race heritage and lack of mental health support for a struggling new bride Meghan, the palace tried to draw a line under the matter by indicating that Queen Elizabeth II was saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years had been for her grandson Harry and his wife.

While acknowledging the seriousness of the claims, there was a clear palace stand that the couple’s revelations are only a version of the events.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” read the palace statement on Tuesday.