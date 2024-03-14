History Repeats? Prince William-Lady Rose Hanbury’s Rumoured Affair Will Remind You Of King Charles-Queen Camilla

Amid reports of Prince William's affair with Lady Rose Hanbury, take a look at some shocking details that will remind you of King Charles and Queen Camilla's saga.

Royal Family News Update

New Delhi: The UK Royal Family has been in the news more so, after the Kate Middleton Photo Controversy. Amid the social media ‘Kate Drama’, a new name has popped up between Prince William and Kate Middleton, and that is of Lady Rose Hanbury; she is rumoured to be Prince William’s ‘girlfriend’ with whom the Prince is cheating on the Princess. The shocking details of the affair of Prince William-Lady Rose Hanbury will bring a chill down your spine because of their freaky similarity with King Charles (then Prince) and (Queen) Camilla Parker’s affair at the time when the King was married to Princess Diana. Take a look at the uncanny similarities that will make you feel how ‘history is repeating itself’…

Lady Rose Handbury Rumoured ‘Girlfriend’ Of Prince William

As mentioned earlier, there have been strong rumours that Prince William, who is married to Kate Middleton, is dating Lady Rose Hanbury. The rumours, which began in 2019, have again been highlighted amid the ongoing Kate Middleton Photo Controversy. Wife of David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury has reportedly spent the Valentine’s Day with Prince William and the most recent photo of ‘Kate’ in the car with the Prince, after the photo controversy, is actually Lady Rose and not the Princess.

Prince William-Lady Rose Hanbury’s Affair Similar To King Charles-Queen Camilla’s Saga

If one were to take note of the reported timeline of the rumoured affair of Prince William and Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury, they will surely be reminded of the time when King Charles was with Queen Camilla, while being married to Princess Diana. The first, biggest and most common point between the father and son’s reported relationships is that they were ‘extramarital’ and that means were made when they were still married. Prince Charles was reportedly with Camilla Parker Bowles from the time when he was not married to Princess Diana and continued dating her even after being married to Princess Diana. If reports are to be believed that Prince William is dating Lady Rose Hanbury, it is quite sad that his children’s age is almost how much his age was, when his father was having an extramarital affair.

Even though not directly, Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles were said to initially be friends and then eventually, Camilla Parker became King (Prince) Charles’ wife. In the current scenario also, Kate Middleton and Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury are also said to be very close. While Camilla Parker was part of a majority of the events of King Charles, Lady Rose Hanbury has also been a part of multiple royal events including King Charles’ Coronation.

A lot of social media users have been calling Lady Rose Hanbury ‘Camilla Part 2’ and have been praying that Kate Middleton does not become another Diana..

Camilla part 2! Divorce news is coming soon. Poor kids. — 💙 Sarah 💙 (@COfoothills) March 11, 2024

Who Is Lady Rose Hanbury?

Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury is the wife of David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. Lady Sarah Rose attended Stowe School before becoming a student at The Open University in England and apart from working with charities, Lady Hanbury recently worked as an interior designer and has also been a model; she features in campaigns for brads including Miu Miu and Poplin London. Rose Hanbury ahs also briefly pursued a career in politics. Lady Rose and her husband have twins – Earl of Rocksavage Alexader Hugh George and Lord Oliver Timothy George and Lady Iris Marina Aline.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.