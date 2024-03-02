Professional Dancer From Kolkata Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US During Evening Walk, TV Actress Confirms

Noted television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee informed about Amarnath Ghosh's death on Friday, who claimed that he was shot multiple times during an evening walk.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, a popular TV actress, has reached out to the Centre for assistance in claiming the body of her friend, Amarnath Ghosh, who was tragically shot dead in St Louis, United States. In a heartfelt plea posted on social media, Devoleena tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging them to intervene in the matter. According to the TV actress, the incident occurred when Ghosh, a PhD student, was taking a evening walk and was unexpectedly attacked by an unidentified assailant. “My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot and killed in St Louis academy neighbourhood, US on Tuesday evening,” Bhattacharjee wrote in a post on X.

The shocking news has left Devoleena and the victim’s loved ones in a state of grief and disbelief. The lack of information regarding the perpetrator has added to the complexity of the situation, leaving many questions unanswered.

She said Ghosh was the “only child in the family, mother died 3 years back and father passed away during his childhood”.

“Well the reason , accused details and everything are not revealed yet, or perhaps no one left in his family to fight for it except his few friends. He was from Kolkata. Excellent dancer, was pursuing PHD, was taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot multiple times by an unknown,” the actor wrote.

She went on to tag Modi, Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in the United States to call for help to claim the body and to ascertain the reason behind his murder.”Some friends in US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. @IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you could. At least we should know the reason of his murder. @DrSJaishankar @narendramodi.”

My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St louis academy neigbourhood, US on tuesday evening. Only child in the family, mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood. Well the reason , accused details everything are not revealed yet or perhaps no one… — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 1, 2024

According to reports, Amarnath Ghosh was a professional Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi dancer from Kolkata. He was pursuing Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Dance at Washington University in Saint Louis.

According to his website amarnathendra.com, Ghosh was an accomplished performing artist (Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi ) choreographer and Art Educator from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Hate crime in US

A 29-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead outside a gurdwara in the Selma region in the US state of Alabama. The incident, which occurred on the night of February 24, is being investigated as a suspected hate crime, according to a report by The Times of India. Raj Singh, a native of Tanda Sahuwala village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, had been working as a musician (ragi) with a Sikh kirtan group in the US for the past one-and-a-half years. He was a dedicated member of the community and had formed strong bonds with fellow musicians and worshippers.

On the fateful evening of February 24, Singh was standing outside the gurdwara when a group of unidentified assailants approached him and fatally shot him in the abdomen.

