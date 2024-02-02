Propane Tanks Explode As Massive Fire Engulfs California’s Largest Gurdwara

According to officials, the a major fire broke out at the Gurdwara which is located in Sacramento, California, on Monday, causing massive damages to the structure.

California News: A massive fire caused multiple propane tanks to explode at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society– the largest Sikh temple in the US state of California. According to officials, the a major fire broke out at the Gurdwara which is located in Sacramento, California, on Monday, causing massive damages to the structure as well as a room where religious classes are held.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the fire incident, they said.

Emergency crews were called around 3:30 p.m. to Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society, a temple southeast of downtown Sacramento, said Metro Fire Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn.

The Fire chief said that worshippers present at the premises were evacuated from the property by sheriff’s deputies, and and no injuries were reported, adding that at least two vehicles were charred in the blaze.

The blaze burned into the building’s attic, leaving behind a gutted frame, and caused a partial roof collapse, The Sacramento Bee newspaper reported.

Propane tanks explode

Wilbourn said the fire ignited at least six large propane tanks, causing the cylinders to explode that sent the metal flying at least 50 feet and sending up a huge plume of smoke that could be seen for miles.

“At this point, we’re not concluding anything is suspicious,” Wilbourn said.

Flames were contained to the building where it started and did not spread to the temple, he said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, Wilbourn said. It is also not known where the fire started.

“We just don’t know that yet but there were propane tanks involved and there is significant damage to the structure itself,” he said.

“Several of these tanks are adjacent to our fire engines, so we’re very fortunate one of these tanks didn’t shoot out and harm one of the members, first responders, civilians or deputies.”

“It is alarming,” said Bobbie Singh-Allen, the mayor of nearby Elk Grove and a member of the gurdwara that attracts about 2,000 people per week. “It’s upsetting, but thankfully there was no loss of life.”

(With PTI inputs)

