New Delhi: Battling an unprecedented economic crisis, Sri Lanka on Tuesday shut down its embassies in Norway, Iraq, and Consulate General in Australia which, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said was done due to the current economic situation and foreign currency constraints.Also Read - Sri Lanka Shuts Embassies in Norway, Iraq; Consulate General in Australia Amid Economic Crisis

Meanwhile, protests continued across the country and outside the house of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Forex reserves of the island nation plummeted to USD 500 million. Also Read - Sri Lanka's Newly Appointed Finance Minister Resigns Within a Day Over Economic Crisis

Here Are The Big Developments of The Day Also Read - Sri Lanka Crisis A Boon For Indian Tea Exporters? Know What Experts Have To Say