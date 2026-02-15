Home

Imran Khan was arrested from his home in Lahore after being convicted in a corruption case and is currently lodged in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The PTI has alleged that Imran Khan is being secretly moved from jail to hospital.

New Delhi: The troubles of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan show no signs of abating. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged that Imran Khan is being secretly moved from jail to the hospital for treatment. The party called this alleged move a serious violation of his fundamental rights and warned that it poses a threat to his life. The party claimed that Khan’s family was not even informed about the alleged transfer.

PTI says family members should be present

Calling for immediate medical attention from authorities, PTI stated that any medical examination or treatment should be conducted in the presence of his doctors and at least one family member. According to local media reports, Imran Khan’s relatives and legal representatives have accused prison authorities of failing to provide proper healthcare to their leader for months.

PTI says blatant violation of human rights

According to a report in the Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune, the former Prime Minister is suffering from several health issues, including loss of vision in his right eye. In a statement, PTI said, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf expresses deep concern over reports and speculation that there is a plan to secretly transfer our leader, Imran Khan, to a hospital for treatment without informing his family. Such an act is a blatant violation of both basic human rights and existing legal requirements.”

What do prison rules say?

The party further stated that according to prison rules in Pakistan, authorities are required to inform family members and selected doctors before arranging a prisoner’s medical check-up, treatment, or transfer. The statement continued, “We completely reject any form of secrecy regarding the former Prime Minister’s health. This repeated concealment, reminiscent of a past pattern, is tantamount to deliberately endangering Imran Khan’s health and life.”

Imran Khan suffering from serious eye condition

Imran Khan is suffering from a serious eye condition. Calling the delay in treatment “extremely unfortunate and inhumane,” the PTI has demanded that medical treatment be initiated without further delay. The party stated that “there will be no compromise on the health and well-being of our leader.”

The Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aayeen Pakistan (TTAP), an alliance that includes the PTI, began a protest outside Parliament and announced that it would continue until Khan is admitted to Al-Shifa Hospital for treatment.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in jail since August 2023. He was arrested from his home in Lahore after being convicted in a corruption case and is currently lodged in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

