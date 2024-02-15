Home

PTI Nominates Omar Ayub As Prime Minister Candidate

Pakistan's Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Omar Ayub, the party's Secretary General, as Prime Minister.

Islamabad: Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on thursday nominated Omar Ayub, the Secretary General of the party as a nominee for the post of Prime Minister, reported Geo News. This development came ahead of Nawaz Sharif, supremo Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) nominating his brother Shehbaz Sharif, for the position of Prime Minister.

Nawaz Sharif further nominated his daughter Maryam Nawaz for te post of Punjab Cheif Minister, as reported by the Pakistan based The Express Tribune .

Pakistan General Election Results

With 192,948 votes, PTI-backed independent candidate Omar Ayub Khan won the National Assembly constituency NA-18 in Haripur.

In the unofficial results released by the Returning Officer/ECP, Babar Nawaz Khan, the candidate for the Pakistan Muslim League (N), came in second place with 112,389 votes.

Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, is imprisoned due to legal actions brought against him.Taking to social media platform X(formerly twitter), PML-N spokeswoman Marriyam Aurangzeb made the statement. Nawaz Sharif expressed gratitude in the message to the Pakistani people as well as the leaders of all political parties for their political support.

Nomination Of Shehbaz Sharif

Aurangzeb stated,”Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Mohammad Nawaz Sharif has nominated Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif for the post of Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, while he has nominated Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the post of Chief Minister Punjab. Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, while thanking the people of Pakistan and the leaders of all the political parties providing political support, has expressed his firm belief that as a result of these decisions, Pakistan will be free from economic risks and people will be free from inflation.”

According to The Express Tribune, Shehbaz Sharif, President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had announced that Nawaz Sharif will be the party’s candidate for the Prime Minister and Maryam Nawaz will be the candidate for the Punjab Chief Minister’s position. Pakistan elections have thrown a fractured mandate. According to the Geo News, PTI-backed independent candidates have won 92 seats in the National Assembly, followed by PML-N with 79 and PPP at 54.

(With inputs from agencies)

