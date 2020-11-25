New Delhi: In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Germany, public dealing by the consular wing of Indian Embassy will remain suspended from Wednesday till further notice, said the Embassy of India in Berlin. Also Read - COVID-19: European Union Says First Virus Vaccinations Possible By Christmas

The embassy issued an official statement regarding the notice saying, "In view of the surge in Covid-19 infections in Germany and the corona related restrictions announced by the German Government, public dealing by the Consular Wing of this Embassy will remain suspended with effect from Wednesday, November 25, 2020 until further notice."

"Due to corona-related restrictions, the Consular Wing will, till further notice, deal with only urgent or emergency cases and can be contacted at email IDs: mincons.berlin@mea.gov.in and cons.berlin@mea.gov.in," the statement added.

Germany reported 13,554 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 942,687. Meanwhile, 249 more deaths were reported, taking the national death toll to 14,361, the Robert Koch Institute said.

Germany entered a partial lockdown in November in reaction to the second COVID-19 wave and rising infection numbers.

“If we stand together worldwide, we can control and overcome the virus and its consequences. This is also worth more effort,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday in a pre-recorded video message released at an online summit of the Group of 20 major economies.