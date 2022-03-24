Kyiv: President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy Anatoly Chubais has reportedly resigned and became the first senior official to break with the Kremlin since Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine a month ago. According to Reuters news agency sources, Chubais has resigned due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and has also left the country. He does not intend to return to Russia, one of the sources said.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine war: Fierce fight on For Mariupol; Biden to Attend ‘Emergency’ NATO Summit

Citing sources, Bloomberg reported that the 66-year-old climate envoy known as a reformer in the 1990s who steered the country's privatization had left the country. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the RIA Novosti news agency that Chubais had resigned, adding that he did so of his own accord.

He is one of the economic reformers who had remained in Putin’s government and had maintained close ties with Western officials. Chubais, who once served as former President Boris Yeltsin’s chief of staff, left his post as Putin’s special representative for ties with international organisations, said one of the sources familiar with the matter to Reuters news agency.