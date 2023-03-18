Home

Russia Dismisses Arrest Warrant Issued Against Putin Over Alleged War Crimes In Ukraine

An arrest warrant has been issued against Russian President Vladimir Putin over "alleged war crimes" in Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court accused Putin of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: An arrest warrant has been issued by the International Criminal Court against Russian President Vladimir Putin over “alleged war crimes” in Ukraine. The International Criminal Court accused Putin of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

The ICC, in a statement, said Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of (children) and that of unlawful transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation”, according to a report by news agency The Associated Press.

It was the first time the global court has issued a warrant against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. The move was immediately dismissed by Moscow as “void” — and welcomed by Ukraine as a major breakthrough.

