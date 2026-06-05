Putin backs PM Modi, Xi Jinping on border dispute, says Russia won’t interfere in India-China ties

Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will not interfere in the "delicate" bilateral relations between India and China.

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Putin backs PM Modi, Xi Jinping on border dispute, says Russia won’t interfere in India-China ties | Image:: ANI

St Petersburg: In a major statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (local time) made it clear that Moscow will not interfere in the ‘delicate’ bilateral relations between India and China. He expressed his confidence in the leadership of both countries, saying that PM Modi and President Xi Jinping are committed to resolving their long-standing border dispute.

What Did Putin Say?

Interacting with global media, the Russian President said that both leaders said Russia has decades-long partnerships with both India and China. He said that the bilateral relationships of Moscow with New Delhi and Beijing grew naturally and are entirely independent of one another.

“This is a delicate, multi-faceted relationship between India and China, and interfering in it is not a good idea. Of course, we interact with both our friends — both India and China,” the Russian President said responding to a question from PTI’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi, the only Indian journalist at the interaction.

“President Xi and Prime Minister Modi are both trying to resolve all the issues of mutual interest, including the border issue,” he said.

India and China Have Taken Steps To Improve Ties Since The 2020 Galwan Clash

India and China rolled out a series of measures over the last over one year to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020 and the subsequent military face-off that lasted for over four years.

In August, Modi and Xi met at Tianjin, a meeting held under the shadow of US President Donald Trump’s policies on trade and tariffs that set a clear direction for the relations between the two Asian giants. Modi and Xi reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes.

Putin Said India And China Should Resolve Border Issues Through Dialogue

Russia has been maintaining that it is for the two countries to resolve the border row and that it would like to see friendly relations between the two sides.

Highlighting Moscow’s strategic equilibrium in Asia, President Putin characterised Russia’s ties with India and China as having evolved organically.

He stressed that Moscow’s growing synergy with New Delhi does not come at Beijing’s expense, just as Russia’s deep alliance with China does not compromise its bond with India.

“Russia has established these relations (with India and China). It was happening naturally. Relations between Russia and India do not disturb China; our relations with China do not disturb India,” he said.

In the 2022 joint communique, the Russian President and Xi Jinping described the Russia-China relationship as a ‘no limits’ friendship. Putin said that India and Russia both have ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ that has strengthened on mutual trust and strategic convergence.

(with PTI inputs)