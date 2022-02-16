Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hosted his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro for talks in Moscow and hailed ties between the two countries, which he described as consisting of “friendship and mutual understanding.”Also Read - Ukraine Crisis: Govt Establishes Control Rooms In Delhi And Kyiv, Launches Helpline Numbers| Details

Bolsonaro's first trip to Russia came at a point of soaring tensions between Moscow and the West fueled by fears that Russia plans to invade Ukraine, and he went ahead with it despite doubts Brazilian and U.S. officials expressed about its timing.

The two leaders didn't mention Ukraine or Russia's demands for security guarantees precluding NATO expansion eastward during their opening remarks or the news conference after the talks.

Photos of their meeting in the Kremlin showed the presidents sitting close to each other, with a small end table between them. Putin’s recent meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholtz featured a several meters long table, which Kremlin officials ascribed to coronavirus precautions.

After the meeting, Putin told a news conference that he and Bolsonaro had “thorough, constructive talks.” “Russia and Brazil are traditionally united by relations of friendship and mutual understanding. The strategic partnership between our countries covers a variety of areas. We jointly strive to develop political, economic and humanitarian ties, we closely cooperate on the international stage,” Putin said.

Bolsonaro said the two countries “share common values, such as the belief in God and the defense of family. Also, we are in solidarity with all those countries that want and that commit themselves to peace.”

A joint statement the Kremlin released after the talks stated that the two leaders “underscored their determination to strengthen strategic partnership, deepen political dialogue, raise the level of bilateral relations based on respect for sovereignty, international law and the principles of the rule of law shared by both countries.”

Bolsonaro’s trip to Moscow had been on the books since December, well before the Ukraine crisis unfolded, and was aimed at drawing closer trade ties to Russia, a key source of fertilizers for South America’s agricultural powerhouse.

Two of his Cabinet ministers told The Associated Press they had been trying to convince him to call it off since last week. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Two top officials from Brazil’s Foreign Ministry also told the AP that they had received messages from U.S. officials saying the trip’s timing conveyed Brazilian indifference to threats of invasion. They spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak publicly.

Bolsonaro’s former foreign minister, Ernesto Araújo, also criticized the trip on Tuesday. “This is very problematic as a signal. We are siding with a bully that is bullying an independent country that is Ukraine,” Araujo said in an interview with radio station Jovem Pan, adding that discussions about fertilizer supply don’t require travel. “What we are doing is entering Putin’s game.”