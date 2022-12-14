Putin Likely to Isolate Himself in Bunker as Kremlin Hit By Major Flu Outbreak: Reports

Russian news agency TASS reported that H1N1 flu strain will hit Russia hard this year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Moscow/Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin might isolate himself in a bunker as a major flu outbreak reportedly hit Kremlin. Russian news agency TASS reported that H1N1 flu strain will hit Russia hard this year. The development comes after officials asserted that Putin won’t hold his annual end-of-year presser.

Speaking exclusively to the Rossiya-1 TV channel, Anna Popova Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said,” Yes, this year, flu came to stay. The most unpleasant thing in this situation is that it is precisely the flu variant which causes the most serious damage to health. This is the flu A virus (H1N1) of the pandemic year of 2009. In 2009, it emerged for the first time as a type of flu with high spread potential and triggered the 2009-2020 pandemic.”

She also appealed citizens to follow preventive measures that include masks, cleaning hands, face and gadgets as well as clear respiratory passages. Moreover, she asked citizens to not step out of home in case they develop any of the symptoms.

H1N1 (Swine Flu): Symptoms, Treatment

H1N1 (Swine Flu) is an infection caused by an influenza strain started in pigs. The symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat, chills, weakness and body aches.

The World Health Organisation had declared swine flu pandemic from June 2009 to August 2010. However it continues to circulate as a seasonal virus worldwide.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved these four drugs: Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) Zanamivir (Relenza) Peramivir (Rapivab).

Meanwhile, Russian officials are keeping the President away from people in the wake of the spread of this infectious disease.