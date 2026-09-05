Putin orders 3-day Kyiv strike pause, US envoys set for Ukraine talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The two envoys arrived in Moscow for talks focused on Ukraine peace efforts.

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Vladimir Putin

A three-day pause in Russian strikes on Kyiv will begin Saturday following an order from President Vladimir Putin. The move comes as US special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner prepare to arrive for talks on reviving peace efforts in Ukraine.

Putin was scheduled to meet US special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Saturday, Peskov told the TASS news agency.

Zelensky says Russia hit Ukrainian airports

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces had struck airports in Kyiv and nearby Boryspil, just ahead of the expected arrival of the US envoys.

“Clearly, these Russian strikes on the airports are a reaction to the discussions and preparations for the possibility of the U.S. side using an aircraft to travel to Ukraine and land at Kyiv Airport or Boryspil Airport,” he said on the Telegram app. “Russian-Iranian Shaheds (drones) in response to American diplomacy.”

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Ukraine’s airspace has remained closed since the Russian invasion began in February 2022. Despite this, Zelensky said officials had discussed whether US peace negotiators could travel by plane for their planned visit to Kyiv on Sunday.

US envoys to discuss Ukraine peace plan

US President Donald Trump said Friday that special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were travelling overseas in an effort to help secure a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Their mission comes as Washington looks to break the diplomatic stalemate surrounding the war, Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

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Peace negotiations have been held up amid Washington’s war with Iran, as Russia and Ukraine have also intensified long-range attacks, driving civilian casualties to their highest levels since the conflict began. The new diplomatic push comes as Russia and Ukraine continue to carry out long-range missile and drone strikes against each other.

Witkoff and Kushner’s trip comes more than a week after a rare visit to Moscow by CIA director John Ratcliffe, who warned Russia against attacking NATO member states, according to US media.