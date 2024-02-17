Vladimir Putin Responsible For Alexei Navalny’s Death: US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on Friday said that he was "not surprised" after the reported death of famous Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. “Putin is responsible for Navalny's death,” Biden said.

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Friday reacted to the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, stating that he was ‘not surprised’ but ‘outraged’. “He bravely stood up to the corruption, the violence and all the bad things the Putin government was doing. Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death,” Biden said at the White House. Russian opposition leader Navalny died after losing consciousness at the penal colony north of the Arctic Circle on Friday. He was serving a jail term at the prison. The 47-year-old was one of the most famous opposition leaders in Russia and he rose to prominence by lampooning the elite class and raising allegations of corruption on a vast scale.

Notably, the White House was seeking details about Navalny’s death at the prison, where he was taken less than two months ago.

