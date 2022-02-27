New Delhi: President Vladimir Putin, in a statement released by Kremlin, praised Russian troops for their “impeccable service” in Ukraine. Russia on Sunday unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance.Also Read - List Of Sanctions Imposed Against Russia So Far: 10 Point-Guide

“I want to thank the command, the personnel of the special operations forces, veterans of the special forces units for their loyalty to the oath, for their impeccable service in the name of the people of Russia and our great Motherland,” Putin said in a statement released by Krelim read, according to a report by India Today.

Meanwhile, Kremlin said Russia was ready for talks with Ukraine in Belarus, according to Russian news agencies, AFP reported.

Huge explosions lit up the sky south of the capital, Kyiv, where people hunkered down in homes, underground garages and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale assault by Russian forces. Flames billowed into the sky before dawn from an oil depot near an air base in Vasylkiv, where there has been intense fighting, according to the town’s mayor. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said another explosion was at the civilian Zhuliany airport.

Zelenskyy’s office also said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, prompting the government to warn people to protect themselves from the smoke by covering their windows with damp cloth or gauze. “We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed.

Meanwhile, the US and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

(With inputs from AP)