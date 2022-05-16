New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health rumours amid war with Ukraine again took centrestage as leaked audio tape of an unnamed oligarh claimed the leader was “seriously ill”. A recording obtained by US magazine New Lines has reportedly claimed that the oligarh, code-named ‘Yuri’, said “Putin is very ill with blood cancer”.Also Read - Fake Twitter Accounts With Pro-war Hashtags Floated to Promote Russian President Vladimir Putin: Report

Another former British spy also claimed that Putin is “seriously ill” and this has probably pushed his decision for invading Ukraine. “It’s not clear exactly what this illness is – whether it’s incurable or terminal, or whatever. But certainly, I think it’s part of the equation,” the ex-spy said, according to a report by NDTV.

Speculations and rumours intensified about Putin’s seemingly bad health after the 69-year-old Russian president reportedly appeared to walk with a limp and sat with a blanket over his lap during the Victory Day commemorations in Moscow on May 9.

Putin attended the event, which commemorates Nazi Germany’s surrender in 1945, to give a speech during which he projected an image of Russian strength and military might despite the faltering war in Ukraine. A report by Daily Mail claimed that “Putin appeared to be walking with a heavy step, as if trying to disguise a limp”.

Two years before he decided to invade Ukraine, rumours began swirling about Putin’s health. Political analyst and a prominent Putin critic Valery Solovei in late 2020 had suggested that the Russian president was suffering from Parkinson’s. The rumours gained such traction that the Kremlin was forced to go on record and deny them, with Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisting his boss was in ‘excellent health’ and any rumour to the contrary was ‘complete nonsense’, Daily Mail reported.