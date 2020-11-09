New Delhi: Hours after China, the Kremlin on Monday announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t congratulate President-elect Joe Biden until the legal challenges to US elections are resolved and the result is official. Also Read - China Declines to Congratulate Joe Biden; Says His Victory Should Have Legal Endorsement

When Trump won in 2016, Putin was prompt in offering congratulations despite the fact that his challenger that year, Hillary Clinton, conceded the day after the vote.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that this year is different.

Notably, Putin is among a handful of world leaders who have not commented on Biden’s victory, which was widely celebrated across the US.

Obviously, you can see that certain legal procedures are coming there, which were announced by the incumbent president, therefore, this situation is different, so we consider it correct to wait for the official announcement, he said.

Peskov suggested that when the time comes, a congratulations message from Putin would come with all the expected protocol.

The victory announcement was made by all major news organisations even as outgoing President Donald Trump refused to concede his loss and has promised legal action in the coming days, alleging large-scale voter fraud, so far without proof.

Apart from the two Asian giants, Brazil and Turkey also are holdouts in offering congratulations to the new US President-elect. Meanwhile, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also said he would wait to comment until the legal challenges over the vote were resolved.

Earlier today, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin gave an explanation of why President Xi Jinping has stayed silent on the US election results, saying the outcome of the American polls should be determined by the country’s laws and procedures. .

We understand the presidential election result will be determined following US laws and procedures, Wenbin said.

Biden, in a 2011 trip to Russia as the US Vice President, had slammed the world’s largest country in a speech at Moscow Statue University, the country’s most prestigious higher education institute.

“Don’t compromise on the basic elements of democracy. You need not make that Faustian bargain,” he told students.

Although Russian politicians widely lauded Trump’s election in 2016, expecting him to make good on his promises of improving relations, his administration gravely disappointed Moscow by enacting sanctions, expelling scores of Russian diplomats in the wake of the poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal and authorizing lethal weapons sales to Ukraine.

However, Russia is characteristically wary of Democratic US administrations because they tend to be more forward about criticizing Russia on human rights and democracy issues.