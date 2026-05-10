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Putin-Zelenskyy meeting? Russian President signals talks in third country amid 3-day temporary ceasefire

Putin-Zelenskyy meeting? Russian President signals talks in third country amid 3-day temporary ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly proposed having a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outside Russia.

Putin-Zelenskyy meeting? Russian President signals talks in Third Country amid 3-day temporary ceasefire (File image)

With the three-day ceasefire announcement between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a significant statement. Russian President Putin on Saturday (local time) expressed openness to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an attempt to reach a complete settlement in a third country for the first time. This potentially indicates a change in the long-term stagnation of diplomacy between the two countries.

Will Putin and Zelenskyy hold direct talks in a third country amid the ceasefire?

While talking to the media after the Victory Day Parade on Tuesday, Putin stated that he hasn’t turned down an opportunity to meet with his counterpart from Ukraine but noted that the meeting in a “third country” can only be possible if a comprehensive, long-term peace agreement is reached, and it would only be for signing the agreement.

Also Read: ‘Beginning of the end of deadly war’: Trump announces 3-day ceasefire between Ukraine-Russia, prison swap included

What exactly did Putin say about meeting Zelenskyy in a third country?

The Russian President stated, “I just heard once more that the Ukrainian side and Mr Zelenskyy are ready to have a personal meeting. We heard that before. We have never refused; I have never refused. If they propose a meeting, those who want to meet can travel to Moscow.”

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Furthermore, he stated, “We can meet in a third country as well, but only after there is an ultimate agreement regarding a peace deal that must be a long-term deal. Then we can meet to sign something, but this should be the final thing to do, not the place for negotiations.”

Putin highlighted the need for initial negotiations to be conducted by specialists, adding that the discussions similar to the Minsk accords often result in long talks with little progress. Putin said,”We know what these negotiations could look like from the Minsk accords. One can speak for hours, and it yields no results. We need specialists to take care of that, to make it clear for both sides. Then we can meet to sign or attend a ceremony.”

It is to be noted that Trump announced a three day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote,” I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine. The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II.”

“This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country. This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the post further read.

Also Read: ‘They want it badly’: Trump signals hope for Iran deal after 44 hours of talks, reiterates hardline stance on nuclear weapons

For the first time, Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly proposed having a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outside Russia. This represents a possible path to establishing an official peace accord as the ongoing conflict between Kyiv and Moscow enters its fifth year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

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