‘Cooperation with India not subject to political pressures’: Putin’s big statement on Russia-India ties, shares BrahMos missile update

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a big statement on Russia-India ties. Know what he said.

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'Cooperation with India not subject to political pressures': Putin's big statement on Russia-India ties, shares BrahMos missile update(Photo Credit: Russian Pool via Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded the strong India-Russia relationship, stating that India and Russia share a “brotherly” and “trust-based” relationship in all senses of the word. He also praised India’s skilled workforce, highlighting the country’s growing strengths in technology and coding.

What did Vladimir Putin say about India-Russia relations?

“We have had very good, trust-based, brotherly relations in all senses of the word. We know how talented the Indian people are, how well educated. Indians have great competencies, which have achieved world renown, especially in coding and in other fields…Prime Minister Modi had to introduce certain restrictions here, asking people not to use personal cars, not to travel long distances, due to what is happening in the Strait of Hormuz…I think our companies did the right thing and the Indian counterparts did the right thing when they decided to embark on this path of close cooperation, because right now we are trying to lend a helping hand and give our shoulder, increasing supplies to the Indian market and to Asia in general, and we certainly keep sharing our technological solutions,” Putin said while addressing at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin on Friday.

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Emphasising its reliability, Putin further stated that Russia always stands true to commitments given to its partners. According to the Russian President, cooperation with India is not subject to the political environment. He stated, “Our cooperation with India, just like with all other partners of ours, is not subject to the political environment. We can’t be dictate d to not deliver that to India. Nobody can dictate to us and nobody would even try to do that… We will always stand true to commitments given to our partners, especially partners like India….”

What update did Putin share on the BrahMos missile programme?

Russian President Vladimir Putin says, “India always acts as a sovereign country and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, any potential threats of sanctions would boomerang immediately. We have been in close talks with Prime Minister Modi for a long while… All the… pic.twitter.com/SlN2OsnOLc — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026

According to the Russian President, no outside force has the authority to determine the course of Russia’s partnership with India. The relationship between Russia and India, according to Vladimir Putin, includes a long history of military and technical partnership. Putin stated, “India and we have a very good, long-standing relationship in terms of military and technical cooperation interaction. A significant portion of the armed forces of India is equipped with Russian equipment. This is a tradition that dates back to the Soviet times. Our relations with the Indian friends are specific, thanks to our mutual trust. We concentrate not just on trade, buying and selling, but also on joint research and development. Indian and Russian experts have been working on the design of the mid-range missile BrahMos. India has traditionally been purchasing aircraft from us…”

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He stated, “India always acts as a sovereign country and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, any potential threats of sanctions would boomerang immediately. We have been in close talks with Prime Minister Modi for a long while… All the sanctions have been eliminated and the relationship between the USA and India is developing successfully, as I understand… India is free to choose the products that they consider to be most up to date, most applicable for them and obviously offering the best price-quality ratio. India is always guided by its national interests…”