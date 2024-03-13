Putin’s Critic Alexei Navalny’s Former Chief Of Staff Leonid Volkov Attacked With Hammer in Lithuania

Pictures shared on social media showed Volkov with a bloodied lower left leg and signs of bruising on his temple.

Leonid Volkov, a long-time ally of the late Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has been attacked outside his home in Lithuania, the media reported. The incident took place in Vilnius on Tuesday night when Volkov was ambushed with a hammer and tear gas while in his car. The motive behind the attack remains unknown, leaving many questions unanswered. Navalny’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, confirmed the assault to the BBC and stated that the alleged assailant’s identity and motive are yet to be determined.

“Leonid Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer,” Yarmysh said in a social media post.

The Lithuanian Police have been alerted about the incident and are currently conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the truth. Lithuanian authorities are investigating Tuesday’s attack, the country’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a post on X. “Perpetrators will have to answer for their crime,” Landsbergis said, describing the attack as “shocking.”

Pictures shared on social media by another member of Navalny’s team, Ivan Zhdanov, showed Volkov with a bloodied lower left leg and signs of bruising on his temple. Volkov was promptly rushed to the hospital for medical attention following the attack. When questioned about any verbal exchange during the assault, Zhdanov mentioned that the attack occurred in complete silence, adding to the mystery surrounding the incident.

Asked whether the assailant shouted anything, Zhdanov said: “Everything happened in silence.” “Of course this is a clear political attack, there is no doubt here.”

About Leonid Volkov

Volkov has lived outside Russia for some years for his own safety and served as Navalny’s Chief-of-Staff until the Opposition leader died suddenly in prison in the Russian Arctic last month while serving a 19-year sentence after being convicted of charges that were “politically motivated”.

Volkov, 43, also faces various politically motivated charges in Russia, BBC reported.

Leonid Volkov, the former Chairman of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, played a crucial role in advocating for change in Russia. Despite resigning last year due to his involvement in calling for the European Union to lift some Russian sanctions, Volkov continued to support Navalny’s activism from abroad.

Volkov ensured that the anti-corruption investigations, YouTube videos, and livestreams conducted by Navalny’s team continued to reach the public, even amidst challenges.

Activists, inspired by Volkov’s dedication, joined him abroad in 2021 after Navalny’s political organization was deemed ‘extremist’ and banned in Russia. Sadly, many of Navalny’s associates, including lawyers, have been imprisoned, highlighting the risks they face for speaking out against corruption and injustice.

As Russia prepares for presidential elections this weekend, Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny’s widow, has urged Putin’s opponents to participate in peaceful protests at polling stations across the country. This call to action, endorsed by Alexei Navalny before his passing, symbolizes the ongoing fight for democracy and transparency in Russia.

