New Delhi: Tensions between the US and Iran over the killing of a top military general of the latter escalated further on Sunday as the US Embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad was again subjected to a rocket attack, even as US President Donald Trump reiterated his warning of a ‘major retaliation’ in case of an attack by Iran to avenge the killing.

The two countries are currently involved in a faceoff over the killing of Major General Qasem Soleimani, the de-facto second-most powerful person in Iran, by the US military on the orders of President Trump, on Friday.

Two rockets hit near the US Embassy in Baghdad on Sunday, two days after the killing, news agency AFP reported. On Saturday, too, a rocket strike had taken place at the US Embassy in the city, as well as the Al-Badar airbase, just north of the Iraqi capital city, allegedly on the orders of Tehran, which had vowed retaliation for the ‘assassination’ of its general.

The strike had prompted President Trump to warn Iran of ‘striking 52 sites if the Americans were attacked again.‘ He reiterated on Sunday, while onboard the AirForce One and returning to Washington, that Tehran would face a ‘massive retaliation’ in case of any action to avenge Soleimani’s death.

The escalating tensions have triggered fears of the situation spiralling into an all-out war. India has observed that the ‘situation has taken a serious turn,’ with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar holding a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.