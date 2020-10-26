New Delhi: Over a dozen of female passengers onboard a Doha-Sydney flight were subjected to invasive physical search after the body of a new-born infant was found abandoned at the Doha airport. Reacting to this incident, the Australian government has registered “serious concerns” with the Qatari authorities. Also Read - In Strong Repulse to China, India Invites Australia, Forms 'Quad' Alliance in Malabar Naval Drill | What to Expect

On October 2, women onboard Flight QR908 were ordered to disembark and were subjected to a strip-search and a medical examination in an ambulance on the tarmac of the Hamad International airport. The flight was due to leave Hamad International airport at Doha at 8.30 on Friday (October 2), but was delayed for four hours, apparently after a newborn infant was found in the airport. Also Read - International Flights: Here’s the Eligibility of Passengers Planning to Travel from India to Qatar

According to a report in The Guardian, a spokesperson from foreign affairs minister Marise Payne’s office said the Australian government was “deeply concerned at the unacceptable treatment of some female passengers on a recent Qatar Airways flight at Doha Airport”. Also Read - COVID-19 Aftermath: Australia Faces Recession For First Time in 30 Years

Australian Foreign Minister Payne later told that the matter had been reported to the Australian federal police and that it was “a grossly, grossly disturbing, offensive, concerning set of events”.

“It is not something that I have ever heard of occurring in my life, in any context. We have made our views very clear to Qatari authorities on this matter,” Payne said.

She further stated that the matter had been taken up with the Qatari ambassador in Canberra and she expected to see the local authorities’ report on what happened at the airport.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Guardian, the Qatar Airways told that it had not been contacted by any of the passengers on the flight and said it could not comment. A spokesperson said, “We appreciate the concerns and distress expressed to you by the Australian passengers who you have spoken to, and will be investigating these matters with the relevant authorities and officials.”