Ray Of Hope: Qatar Accepts India’s Plea Against Death Penalty To 8 Ex-Navy Personnel

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the judgement by the court is still confidential and they are in touch with the Qatari authorities.

New Delhi: In a significant development, a Qatar court has accepted the appeal backed by the Indian government against the death sentence of eight former Indian Navy officials last month. The court is currently reviewing the appeal, with sources indicating an imminent next hearing, as reported by India Today.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Thursday, “The judgment remains confidential. The initial court’s verdict was shared with our legal team. Pursuing all available legal options, an appeal has been submitted. We are maintaining contact with Qatari authorities.”

In October, a court in Qatar sentenced as many as eight former Indian Navy personnel to death after they were detained in the country for over a year. India reacted to the ruling sharply and called it “deeply” shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case. The punishment was announced after the authorities rejected the bail pleas of the Navy veterans several times.

In August 2022, Qatar detained eight former Indian Navy officers on suspicion of working as spies for Israel while they were employed by a company based in the Middle Eastern nation. The former officers — Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh — were arrested by Qatar intelligence agency from Doha on August 30, 2022. All of the former Navy officers have a distinguished service record of up to 20 years in the Indian Navy and have held important positions including that of instructors in the force.

