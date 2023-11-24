By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ray Of Hope: Qatar Accepts India’s Plea Against Death Penalty To 8 Ex-Navy Personnel
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the judgement by the court is still confidential and they are in touch with the Qatari authorities.
New Delhi: In a significant development, a Qatar court has accepted the appeal backed by the Indian government against the death sentence of eight former Indian Navy officials last month. The court is currently reviewing the appeal, with sources indicating an imminent next hearing, as reported by India Today.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Thursday, “The judgment remains confidential. The initial court’s verdict was shared with our legal team. Pursuing all available legal options, an appeal has been submitted. We are maintaining contact with Qatari authorities.”
In October, a court in Qatar sentenced as many as eight former Indian Navy personnel to death after they were detained in the country for over a year. India reacted to the ruling sharply and called it “deeply” shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case. The punishment was announced after the authorities rejected the bail pleas of the Navy veterans several times.
