Death Sentence Of Former Indian Navy Personnel Imprisoned In Qatar Reduced, Govt Releases Press Statement

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that the death sentence of the former Indian Navy officers arrested in Qatar has been commuted; the sentence has been reduced to jail terms.

New Delhi: The Qatari Court on Thursday commuted the death penalty sentence of eight ex-Indian naval officers it had arrested last year in the Dahra Global case, Ministry of External Affairs said in a press statement. The sentence has now been reduced to jail terms. Describing the judgement, Ministry of External Affairs said, “We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced.”

