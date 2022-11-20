Qatar Invites Fugitive Zakir Naik To Preach Islam At FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Radical Islamic preacher and fugitive Zakir Naik will be preaching Islam to the gathering at FIFA World Cup which is being held in Qatar. Faisal Alhajri, a presenter at the Qatari state-owned sports channel Alkass, said, “Preacher Sheikh Zakir Naik is present in Qatar during the World Cup and will give many religious lectures throughout the tournament.”

In 2016, India banned the radical preacher for “promoting or attempting to promote feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different religious communities and groups.”

Naik has been in exile in Malaysia since 2017, as a runaway fugitive, after the Indian government pressed charges against him over money laundering.

It should be noted here that Malaysia, which is a Muslim-dominated country also banned Naik from giving speeches in the country in 2020 in the interests of “national security”.

He had been charged with making inflammatory speeches and questioned by local police over his intent to provoke a breach in peace by making remarks about Hindu and Chinese communities living in the Muslim-majority nation.