New Delhi: Qatar on Sunday summoned Indian envoy over the inflammatory remarks made by the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the minorities but also welcomed the party’s decision to suspend the members over the comments. Earlier today, the saffron camp suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party’s primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal over their controversial remarks.Also Read - Citing Security Threat, Nupur Sharma Requests Media Houses, People Not To Make Her Address Public

Expelling Jindal, a communication from its Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, “Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party.” Also Read - Govt Took Strong Action Against Those Who Made Derogatory Remarks Against Minorities: Indian Embassy In Kuwait

Just in: Qatar summons Indian envoy over anti-muslim comments by members of ruling BJP party; welcomes suspension of members over the comments — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 5, 2022

Also Read - Who Is Nupur Sharma In Centre Of Storm Over Remarks On Prophet

Further, a communication to Sharma from the party’s disciplinary committee said she has expressed views contrary to the party’s position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution.

Member secretary of BJP’s central disciplinary committee, Om Pathak in a letter to Sharma said, “You have expressed views contrary to the Party’s position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule 10 (a) of constitution of the BJP. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect.”

Earlier in the day, BJP said in a statement issued by its general secretary Arun Singh, “The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also against any ideology which insults or demeans any section or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy.”

BJP stated that it “respects all religions” and is “strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion”.

“During the thousands of years of the history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions,” the brief statement said.

“India’s Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion. As India celebrates 75th year of its independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India’s unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development,” it said.